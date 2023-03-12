Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

ABC

Ke Huy Quan continued his winning ways at Sunday night’s Oscars, nabbing Best Supporting Actor for his role of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” Quan tearfully shared in his acceptance speech. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This, this is the American dream.”

After thanking members of his family, including his wife who he said “month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day my time will come.” He added, “Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.”

The win comes after Quan, who got his big screen debut playing Short Round in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, already took home the Golden Globe and SAG Award for the role.

With his win, Quan became the first Vietnam-born actor to win the Oscar for an acting performance. He’s also now the first actor to win an Oscar for portraying a Mandarin Chinese and Cantonese-speaking character.

