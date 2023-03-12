Oscars 2023: Sofia Carson and Diane Warren perform nominated song “Applause”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Singer/actress Sofia Carson and 14-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren performed Warren’s Best Original Song nominee “Applause” from the anthology film Tell It Like a Woman, at the 95th Academy Awards Sunday night.

Wearing a sparkling white gown with a silver netting detail, Carson sang the female empowerment song as Warren accompanied her on a white piano. A string section and an all-female chorus, along with dramatic lighting, created an impactful performance.

In the middle of the song, Carson stopped singing and spoke to the audience, saying, “To each and every single woman in this room, and to all the women in this world, give yourself some applause!”

If Warren wins the Oscar, it’ll be her first-ever win, and it’ll come within the same 12 months that she won the Academy’s honorary Governors Award Oscar — the first songwriter ever to do so.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.