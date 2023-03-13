Community Calendar

Monday, March 13
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Ridgeway Branch Library for their monthly meeting.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m.
Martinsville School Board meets at 6:15 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Martinsville City Council will hold a community meeting at Albert Harris at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Members of the School Board will host community listening sessions at 6 p.m. at Laurel Park Middle School, March 21 at Bassett High School, March 27 at Magna Vista and March 28 at Stanleytown Elementary.
Wednesday, March 15
Henry County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Rives on the Road, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., NCI: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band to perform.
Saturday, March 18
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., $10 adult, $5 child, take-out plates $10. Call in orders 276-930-2113.
Free community breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.
Community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.
Sunday, March 19
On the origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, 3-4 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.
Monday, March 27
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.
Thursday, May 25
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.