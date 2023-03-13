Community Calendar

Monday, March 13

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Ridgeway Branch Library for their monthly meeting.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 6 p.m.

Martinsville School Board meets at 6:15 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Martinsville City Council will hold a community meeting at Albert Harris at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Members of the School Board will host community listening sessions at 6 p.m. at Laurel Park Middle School, March 21 at Bassett High School, March 27 at Magna Vista and March 28 at Stanleytown Elementary.

Wednesday, March 15

Henry County Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Rives on the Road, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., NCI: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band to perform.

Saturday, March 18

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., $10 adult, $5 child, take-out plates $10. Call in orders 276-930-2113.

Free community breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.

Sunday, March 19

On the origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, 3-4 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.

Monday, March 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.