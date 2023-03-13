“Goonies never say die!” ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan on support from his former co-stars

ABC

As most know by now, newly minted Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan was a former child star, first breaking through with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and following it up with The Goonies.

However, opportunities became scarce as he got older and he transitioned to a career behind the camera. That said — and as fans of Goonies might have hoped — the cast from the beloved 1985 film have stayed close over the years.

That’s what Quan said backstage at Sunday night’s Oscars, when he revealed his former childhood pals have been rooting for him.

“You know, right before this night started, Corey Feldman, one of my Goonies brothers, called,” Quan said of the guy who played Mouth. “I was talking to Kerri Green (Andy). And of course, tonight, Jeff Cohen (Chunk), who is my entertainment lawyer, is here tonight with me. He was in the audience. And that’s why I wanted to thank him, because I love all of them so much.”

Ke continued, “And every single one of them was so happy: Sean (Astin, who played Mikey) reached out. Josh (Brolin/Brand), Martha (Plimpton/Stef), you know, we are always bonded.”

“You know, we’re family forever,” Ke said, adding the kids’ slogan from the movie, which brought the house down backstage. “Goonies never say die!”

