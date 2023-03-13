Jury duty scam

Sheriff Lane Perry would like to warn residents of an ongoing phone scam. Scammers pose as deputies with the sheriff’s office and threaten to arrest the victim if they do not pay a fine. The caller may identify themselves as a law enforcement officer who claims the victim is about to be arrested for not appearing for jury duty or serving on a grand jury. The scammer also says the victim can avoid being arrested by paying a fine. The scammer tells the victim they can pay the fine and walks them through buying a prepaid debit or gift card or making an electronic payment to satisfy the “fine.”

These scammers often provide convincing information, including the real name and location of the courthouse, court phone numbers, and case and badge numbers. The scammers may include information such as a potential victim’s maiden name, work address, home address, and date of birth. In some cases, they may even spoof the phone number from the sheriff’s office. The people conducting this scam can be persuasive. Citizens should always be hesitant to provide personally identifying information over the phone or via text message.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office personally serves grand jury summons. If you are scheduled to serve on a grand jury or jury duty, you will receive paperwork delivered to your residence by the Sheriff’s Office. If there is a warrant for your arrest, deputies will show up at your house, they will not give you a phone call. Deputies will not contact citizens and demand payment or personal information by phone or email. Court officials and law enforcement officers will never ask for a credit card or debit card number, wire transfers, or bank routing number over the phone.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office tries to keep the public informed on what types of scams are taking place and reminds citizens most scams originate from outside the United States. If you question a phone call or letter, please call law enforcement before acting on its instructions.

Anyone who has been victimized by a scam or has information on suspected scammers is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.