Obituaries

Allean S. Bouldin, 94, of Florida, died March 6. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Christian Church following the service.

Mary Maxine Bell Gauldin Fulcher, 79, of Fieldale, died Thursday. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Carolyn Hale, 61, of Fieldale, died Sunday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Dorothy Cooke Kidd, 88, of Martinsville, died March 10. A funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Snow Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.