‘Scream VI’﻿ scares up #1 debut with $44 million at the box office

Paramount Pictures

Scream VI knocked out Creed III for the weekend box office’s top spot.

The Scream franchise’s sixth installment scared up $44.5 million in the domestic box office, which is an improvement over how the series’ fifth offering fared during its 2022 domestic debut. Scream V earned $30 million in its opening week. Overseas, the new film amassed an additional $22.6 million in ticket sales, which boosted its overall haul to $67.1 million. Scream VI sees the return of Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and ﻿Melissa Barrera.

Falling to second place was ﻿Creed III﻿, which is in its second week in the box office. The ﻿Michael B. Jordan﻿ film earned $27.1 million, which is a 53 percent decline from its opening numbers. Despite that, the film has surpassed the $100 million mark after factoring in its overseas totals. The movie has made $179 million in the global box office.

Landing in third place was ﻿65 ﻿with a modest $12.3 million debut. The film, which stars Adam Driver as a futuristic pilot who crash lands on an unknown, primitive planet, was filmed on a $45 million budget.

Rounding out the top five was ﻿Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania﻿ and ﻿Cocaine Bear﻿, with a respective $7 million and $6.2 million global haul in the box office.

