College basketball

In college basketball: In the NIT, Virginia Tech plays #4 Cincinnati on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Round one of the NCAA Tournament has #13 Furman at #4 UVA on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Baseball: The Cards defeated the Nats 5-1 yesterday in preseason baseball. Spring training continues with the Nats and the Astros today at 1:05 p.m.