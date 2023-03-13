Monday, March 13, 2023
Rain, snow, sleet and 35 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Snow showers and snow flurries will continue in the mountains today into Tuesday. Gusty winds develop this evening and continue through Tuesday evening. High pressure and drier weather is forecast for Wednesday to Thursday.

In the forecast:

Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny today with a high of 51. Mostly clear and breezy tonight with gusts up to 24 mph and a low of 30. Sunny and windy Tuesday with gusts up to 32 mph and a high of 42. Mostly clear and breezy Tuesday night with gusts up to 29 mph and a low of 25. Sunny and windy on Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph and a high of 51.

