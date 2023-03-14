Embattled Rep. George Santos files 2024 candidacy papers with FEC

Michael Godek/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Tuesday filed a new statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission, indicating he’s running for reelection — a move that will allow him to continue to raise campaign funds.

The new filing is in response to a letter from the FEC last month asking Santos to clarify if he’s running again in 2024, in order for him to continue raising money through his principal campaign committee, Devolder-Santos for Congress.

Campaign finance experts say it’s common for newly elected members of Congress to immediately declare candidacy again for a new election cycle in order to continue raising money, and that it doesn’t necessarily mean that they will for certain run again the following year.

But the new statement of candidacy from Santos is notable because of the unique situation the embattled freshman congressman is in, experts have said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.