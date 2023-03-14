Tuesday, March 14, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentLindsay Lohan is pregnant with first child
Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with first child

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

With a shot of a baby’s onesie, on which was written “coming soon…” Lindsay Lohan announced to 12.4 million Instagram followers Tuesday that she’s expecting.

“We are blessed and excited!” the Mean Girls star wrote, speaking for herself and her financier husband Bader Shammos, who she tagged in the post, which also included praying hands emoji, a baby, and a baby bottle.

ABC Audio has also confirmed the good news through the 36-year-old’s publicist.

The couple were engaged in November of 2021, and she announced on social media they tied the knot in July. “I am stunned that this is my husband,” she said in a now-deleted post. “My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Russian fighters collide with US drone, force it down close to Ukraine
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE