Nor’easter has already dumped more than a foot of snow in multiple regions

(NEW YORK) — More than a foot of snow has already fallen in several regions along the East Coast as a nor’easter bears down on the region.

A coastal storm that developed in the Northeast on Monday has now strengthened into a nor’easter, bringing inclement weather over multiple days.

Snow began to fall across inland areas of New England on Monday afternoon.

Much of upstate New York, western Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire were getting heavy snow by Tuesday morning. Heavy rain and strong winds are possible along the coast, from Rhode Island to Boston.

The highest elevations have received the most snowfall so far. By 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, some areas in the Berkshire mountains had gotten more than 20 inches of snow, while the Catskills got 18 inches, and Wilmington, Vermont, was measuring up to 16 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

About 6 inches of snow has fallen in Albany, New York, and accumulations are measuring at about 4 inches in Montague, New Jersey.

More snow is expected through Tuesday afternoon, especially in higher elevations.

Albany, New York, is under a winter storm warning for 8 to 16 inches of snow. In the mountains, from Poconos to the Catskills to the Berkshires, some areas could see up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday night.

Utility companies in the Northeast are bracing for possible outages, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency on Monday over the threat of widespread energy impacts.

“New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region,” Hochul said in a statement Monday. “This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job.”

Hartford, Connecticut, to Boston to Maine will likely see heavy snow Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

Gusty winds will be an issue from Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston.

Winds could gust up to 60 mph along the coast, especially in southeastern New England. With strong onshore winds, coastal flooding and erosion are possible from New Jersey to Maine.

A high wind warning is in effect for coastal Massachusetts and Cape Cod for gusts up to 65 mph on Tuesday into Wednesday.

