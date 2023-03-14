Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Entertainment

Tom Cruise flying high in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ poster

By WHEE Staff
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and perhaps not surprisingly, it highlights one of Tom Cruise‘s most death-defying stunts.

Cruise is shown in mid-free fall from a mountain, tailing his motorcycle, from which he sped off the precipice in Norway.

The motorcycle gag lead to a BASE jump from that height, a stunt the filmmakers say was the most dangerous Cruise ever performed.

Dead Reckoning – Part One stars Cruise, as well as returning M:I players Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby, and series newcomers Esai Morales, Guardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff and her fellow Marvel movie star Hayley Atwell.

Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh adventure in the blockbuster franchise, opens July 14. Part Two debuts in July 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

