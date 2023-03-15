HomeNewsLocalFour apply for council seat, city manager announces retirement Local Four apply for council seat, city manager announces retirement By WHEE Staff March 15, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Four vie for council seat; city manager announces retirementFour people have requested to be considered for appointment to city council to fill the seat vacated by Chad Martin who resigned due to employment reasons. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleSolar objections aired in PatrickNext articleIn Brief: ‘A League of Their Own’ ending with short season 2, and more WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Solar objections aired in Patrick March 15, 2023 Dailies Sunny, breezy and 54 today March 15, 2023 Local Sovah eliminates positions in Martinsville and Danville March 14, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular CBD hit the mainstream as a trendy sleep aid, but does it work? March 15, 2023 In Brief: ‘A League of Their Own’ ending with short season 2, and more March 15, 2023 Solar objections aired in Patrick March 15, 2023 Obituaries March 15, 2023 Load more Recent Comments