Hugh Jackman busy “becoming Wolverine”

On Instagram, Hugh Jackman is keeping fans abreast of his progress as he gears up for his face-off/team-up with real-life pal Ryan Reynolds‘ red-masked motormouth in Deadpool 3.

Jackman posted a video in which he’s on the floor of a gym, performing a grueling set of sliding planks with a massive weight plate balanced on his back.

Behind him, a trainer puts him through his paces as he gets back into superhero shape.

“If you’re looking for me. I’m #becomingwolverineagain,” the 54-year-old star captioned the video, which ends with him laughing about his predicament, saying to the camera with an exhausted laugh, “Good afternoon!”

Incidentally, the first comment came from Dafne Keen, who as a newcomer starred as Jackman’s daughter in 2016’s Oscar-nominated film Logan. “Okay, Logan,” she replied, earning cheers from fans.

Deadpool 3, both DP and Wolvie’s first official foray into the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters November 8, 2024.

