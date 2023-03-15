In Brief: ‘A League of Their Own’ ending with short season 2, and more

Don’t Worry Darling‘s Florence Pugh and Tick, Tick… Boom!‘s Andrew Garfield are in talks to star in the upcoming film We Live in Time, according to Variety. The film is described as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.” Further details have not been revealed about the film, which is set to begin production later this year…

The series adaptation of A League of Their Own will end with a four-episode season two, according to Deadline. The show, based on Penny Marshall‘s beloved 1992 film, “takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it,” per the streamer. Season two stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Collindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Rosie O’Donnell, Patrick J. Adams, Patrice Covington, Sadiah Ekulona, Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow, Rae Gray and Lil Frex…

A Million Little Things‘ Jason Ritter has joined the cast of CBS’ Matlock reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reworking of the original show, which starred the late Andy Griffith, features Kathy Bates as the titular septuagenarian lawyer who joins a prestigious firm and racks up courtroom wins. The cast also includes Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis…

Vanessa Hudgens is set to reprise her role as weapons expert Kelly in Bad Boys 4, alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Deadline reports plot details are being kept under wraps but filming is expected to begin within the next few months. The third movie, Bad Boys for Life, made more than $426 million worldwide before COVID-19 forced theaters to shut down in 2020. The Bad Boys franchise has grossed a total of $840.7 million globally…

