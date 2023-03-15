Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Maximum effort: Ryan Reynolds scores laughs in announcement of billion-dollar Mint Mobile deal

By WHEE Staff
Mint Mobile

While Ryan Reynolds is a Hollywood star, he also moonlights as an entrepreneur, and he now has another mogul-sized deal under his Deadpool belt.

The Ka’ena Corporation, the parent company of Reynolds’ Mint Mobile, has just been acquired by giant T-Mobile, in a deal worth $1.35 billion in cash and stock.

Reynolds, both a minority share owner and pitchman for the company, took to social media with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert in a hysterical announcement video.

Sievert tells the star he’s “so happy to have you and the whole Mint team join the T-Mobile family,” to which Ryan laughs, deadpanning, “Well, I wouldn’t call it a family, Mike. A family is a place for misdirected hopes and dreams. I’m hoping this will be much better than that.”

To prove T-Mobile won’t sway from Mint’s trademark “incredibly improvised, borderline reckless” marketing, Ryan rapid-fires about the deal: “I’m certain that I’m finally gonna fill whatever hole that I have inside my soul which possesses me to emphasize external success over quieting an inner child futilely craving some sort of illusory acknowledgement from my now deceased father.”

A surprised Sievert asks Reynolds if he’s OK and offers him a hug, which prompts Reynolds to add, “It’s nice
to have a new dad.”

Reynolds also joked in a statement, “We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills.”

In 2020, spirits company Diageo purchased Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin in a more than $600 million deal.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

