Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Samuel G. Burgess III, 51, of Bassett died Monday. A visitation service will be held Friday, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Jorge Antonio Coca, 26, of Bassett, died Sunday. A visitation will be held on Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mt Hermon Church of the Brethren Church Cemetery.

Mary Maxine Bell Gauldin Fulcher, 79, of Fieldale, died Thursday. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Michael Wayne Hairston 69, of Detroit, Michigan, died Monday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Elizabeth Ann Harris, 78, of Fieldale, died Sunday. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Norris Funeral Services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park.

Billy James Harter, 82, of Bassett, died Sunday. The funeral will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park.

Dorothy Cooke Kidd, 88, of Martinsville, died on March 10. A funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Snow Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Iris Mae Wyatt Spencer, 76, of Martinsville, died Friday. The funeral service will be Thursday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery.

Charles Melvin White, 91, of Axton, died March 9. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Dorothy Mae Hayes Witt, 95, of Patrick Springs, died Friday. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, in Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is in charge.

Grady Virgil Young, Sr., 84, of Spencer, died Monday. The funeral will be Friday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.