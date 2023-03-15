Wednesday, March 15, 2023
HomeNewsLocalSolar objections aired in Patrick
Local

Solar objections aired in Patrick

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Solar objections in Patrick County aired at Board of Supervisors meeting
“Don’t mess up the scenic views with whatever you do on solar. That’s what people come here for — the peace and tranquility.”
Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Four apply for council seat, city manager announces retirement
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE