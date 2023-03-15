Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Suspect crashes helicopter after trying to steal it from Sacramento airport: Police

By WHEE Staff
Google Maps Street View

(SACRAMENTO) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who crashed a helicopter after trying to steal it from Sacramento Executive Airport in California early Wednesday.

No one was injured in the crash and no one is in custody, Sacramento police said.

The attempted theft of the chopper took place around 5 a.m. local time, according to officials. Sacramento police told ABC News officers responded to reports of multiple helicopters being broken into, including one that appeared to have been operated resulting in a crash.

The stolen helicopter was a Bell 429, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it was unclear how many people were on board or their conditions.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

