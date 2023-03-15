Sunny, breezy and 54 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

The combination of low humidity and gusty northwest winds will lead to drier conditions today, while temperatures warm into the mid-50s. Humidity levels in the afternoon east of the mountains bottom out in the teens. Sustained northwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 15 to 25 mph. This will aid in drying fuels and increasing fire danger. Residents in these areas are encouraged to postpone burning and to properly extinguish all smoking materials. Many destructive wildfires each year are started due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

The center of an area of high pressure will approach the region today, cross the area tonight, and be centered along the Atlantic coast by Thursday night. Thursday night through Friday night, a cold front and its associated precipitation will impact our region. After a gusty and cold start to the weekend, high pressure will again settle over the region by Monday.

In the forecast:

Sunny and breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph and a high of 54. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 27. Mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday with gusts up to 20 mph and a high of 61. Mostly cloudy Thursday night and breezy with gusts up to 23 mph and a low of 46. On Friday there is a 50% chance of rain, continued breezy with gusts up to 31 mph and a high of 62.