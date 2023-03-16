HomeNewsLocalDouble murder conviction in Reidsville Local Double murder conviction in Reidsville By WHEE Staff March 16, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Man Convicted in Reidsville Double HomicideEarlier this week a man was convicted for a double homicide in Rockingham County. 43-year-old Martin Calvin Cox, Jr. pled guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to two counts of First-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleSheriff’s Office warns of EBT scamNext articlePerry retires, Davis to run WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Perry retires, Davis to run March 16, 2023 Local Sheriff’s Office warns of EBT scam March 16, 2023 Dailies Increasing clouds and 63 today March 16, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Treasury Secretary Yellen testifies ‘banking system is sound’ March 16, 2023 Lydia Tár, totally fictitious composer and inspiration for ‘Tár’, “dead” at 54 March 16, 2023 Russia-Ukraine live updates: Hundreds of Russians dying daily in fierce Bakhmut fighting March 16, 2023 Jamie Lee Curtis proudly displays her Oscar with that other ‘Everything Everywhere’ trophy March 16, 2023 Load more Recent Comments