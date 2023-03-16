First round of March Madness begins Thursday

PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The First Four wrapped up Wednesday night, setting the field of 64 teams for this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Arizona State Sun Devils advanced on Wednesday to the first round of competition, which begins on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and Pittsburgh Panthers toppled their opponents to move on in the tournament.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared Thursday on Good Morning America and previewed the first games in the March Madness schedule:

