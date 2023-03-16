Thursday, March 16, 2023
Entertainment

In Brief: Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ gets release date, and more

Peacock has ordered Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, based on the Emmy-winning USA mystery comedy-drama series starring The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Tony Shaloub as a brilliant San Francisco detective with OCD. Shaloub is set to return for the reboot, along with original series cast members Ted LevineTraylor HowardJason Gray-StanfordMelora Hardin and Hector Elizondo. The film, per the streamer, follows Monk as he “returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.” Monk launched in 2002 and ran for eight seasons through 2009…

On the heels of his Animated Feature Oscar win for PinocchioGuillermo del Toro is already planning his next project, the live-action film Frankenstein at Netflix. Sources tell Deadline that Andrew GarfieldOscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in early talks to star, though del Toro is still working on the script and no formal offers have been given to any actors. Details of the movie have not been revealed… 

CBS on Wednesday released a 10-second teaser trailer for Tracker, Justin Hartley‘s first post-This Is Us series regular TV role. The series, formerly titled The Never Game, features Hartley as “a lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a ‘reward seeker,’ using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries, while contending with his own fractured family,” according to the network. Tracker is slated to air in the 2023-2024 broadcast season…

Variety reports Peacock has set May 4 as the premiere date for Bupkis, the eight-episode series starring Pete DavidsonJoe Pesci and Edie Falco. Davidson writes, executive-produces and stars in the series, which is a fictionalized version of his life. Falco plays his mom and Pesci portrays his grandfather. Bupkis will also include an array of guest stars, including Charlie DayBrad GarrettRay Romano and Davidson’s former Saturday Night Live cast mate, Kenan Thompson

