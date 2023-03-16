Thursday, March 16, 2023
Perry retires, Davis to run

Perry to retire, Davis to run for Sheriff
Sheriff Lane Perry will retire in July, Captain Wayne Davis will run for the job and Martinsville Captain Sandy Hines says he will withdraw from the sheriff’s race.
