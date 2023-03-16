Increasing clouds and 63 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will start centered over the region today but shift east this evening and overnight. On Friday, a cold front will move through the region during the afternoon and evening, bringing its associated showers with it. Gusty and colder conditions take us into the weekend on the backside of the front, with high-pressure building overhead by Monday morning.

In the forecast:

Increasing clouds today with a high of 63. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 46. 80% chance of rain on Friday, breezy with gusts up to 38 mph and a high of 59. 100% chance of rain Friday night, breezy with gusts up to 26 mph and a low of 27. 60% chance of rain on Saturday, breezy with gusts up to 26 mph and a high of 54. Gradual clearing, becoming partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 25.