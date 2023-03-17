Community Calendar

Friday, March 17
Rives on the Road, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., NCI: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and TC Carter Band to perform.
Saturday, March 18
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., $10 adult, $5 child, take-out plates $10. Call in orders at 276-930-2113.
Free community breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Ridgeway United Methodist Church.
Community breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.
Sunday, March 19
On the origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, 3-4 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.
Monday, March 20
P&HCC Board meets at 12:30 p.m. at Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.
Tuesday, March 21
Members of the School Board will host community listening sessions at 6 p.m., on March 21 at Bassett High School, March 27 at Magna Vista, and March 28 at Stanleytown Elementary.
Wednesday, March 22
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.
Thursday, March 23
Piedmont Arts Guild, 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue with Virginia Hamlet about Hamlet Vineyards.
Monday, March 27
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.
Thursday, May 25
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.