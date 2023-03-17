Man allegedly threatens to kill police officers at St. Patrick’s Day parade

Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A man was charged Friday with transmitting a threat after he allegedly threatened to kill police officers at a St. Patrick’s Day parade just outside of New York City.

Ridon Kola’s alleged online threats were made toward officers and the mayor of Yonkers, New York, who are set to participate in Yonkers’ parade on Saturday, according to prosecutors.

Kola allegedly wrote, “I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene,” according to the criminal complaint.

Kola lives around the end of the parade route, according to the complaint.

After Kola was questioned by authorities, his “conduct escalated as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out,” Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

A Yonkers city official said no changes will be made to Saturday’s parade, though officers will be present to ensure everyone is safe.

“I want to commend our Yonkers Police Department, FBI, NYPD, Joint Terrorism Task Force, and all agencies involved in thwarting this threat,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said in a statement.

“Yonkers is proud to host one of New York’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades and threats like this will not intimidate us from celebrating the many contributions of our Irish American community,” the mayor added.

Kola’s online posts also “demonstrate support of radical Islamic extremism and terrorist attacks, including at least one terrorist attack committed on a public holiday,” according to the criminal complaint.

In a “recent threatening post,” Kola showed himself with an ax, according to the complaint.

Kola is expected to appear in federal court in White Plains, New York, on Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.