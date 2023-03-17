Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Alice Marie Taylor Angle, 83 of Bassett, died Tuesday. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, at 2 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett.

Samuel G. Burgess III, 51, of Bassett died Monday. A visitation service will be held Friday, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church in Ridgeway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Jorge Antonio Coca, 26, of Bassett, died Sunday. A visitation will be held on Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mt Hermon Church of the Brethren Church Cemetery.

Carolyn Leona Spraker Hale, 61, of Fieldale, died Sunday. A visitation will be held Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m.

Dorothy Cooke Kidd, 88, of Martinsville, died March 10. A funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Snow Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Barbara Matthews Reynolds, 88, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Charles Melvin White, 91, of Axton, died March 9. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Grady Virgil Young, Sr., 84, of Spencer, died Monday. The funeral will be Friday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.