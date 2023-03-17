Rain, breezy and 61 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will move towards, across, and east of the area this afternoon and tonight bringing showers to the area. Behind the front, gusty and colder conditions will be in place for the weekend. Dry and milder weather is expected for the beginning and middle part of next week.

In the forecast:

There is a 60% chance of rain today, breezy with gusts up to 26 mph and a high of 61. Tonight there is an 80% chance of rain with gusts up to 20 mph and a low of 37. On Saturday it will be mostly sunny, with gusts up to 23 mph and a high of 50 and Saturday night look for it to be partly cloudy, with gusts up to 21 mph and a low of 26.