Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Shadow & Bone: Sun Summoner Alina sets out to break up the shadow fold and save the country of Ravka in season 2.

The Magician’s Elephant: A young boy winds up on a journey following a mysterious elephant while on a quest to find his sister in this new animated film.

Agent Elvis: Catch this new animated series where Elvis Presley is the King of Rock by day, spy vigilante by night.

Hulu

Boston Strangler: Keira Knightly stars as a journalist who bravely pursues the story behind a mysterious killer in Boston Strangler.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso: Believe it! Everyone’s favorite football coach Ted Lasso returns for season 3, promising new highs and lows for the AFC Richmond crew.

Extrapolations: An all-star cast leads Extrapolations, a miniseries about how climate change has affected people’s everyday lives.

Monster Factory: Take a look behind-the-scenes of how wrestlers are made, as they chase their dreams of going pro.

Prime Video

Swarm: The line gets blurry between fan and obsessed in this new thriller featuring Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Billie Eilish.

Class of ’07: What’s worse — a school reunion or the end of the world? Well, it’s both in this brand news series and everyone’s just trying to survive.

Peacock

Queen’s Court: Follow along as Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea search for love in this new reality series.

Starz

Power Book II: Ghost: Catch up with Tariq, the Tejada’s and the rest of the crew in season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost.

AMC+

Lucky Hank: A college professor navigates his midlife crisis through a series of meltdowns in this all-new series.

Happy streaming!

