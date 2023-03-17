Friday, March 17, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentWeekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Entertainment

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Shadow & Bone: Sun Summoner Alina sets out to break up the shadow fold and save the country of Ravka in season 2.

The Magician’s Elephant: A young boy winds up on a journey following a mysterious elephant while on a quest to find his sister in this new animated film.

Agent ElvisCatch this new animated series where Elvis Presley is the King of Rock by day, spy vigilante by night.

Hulu
Boston Strangler: Keira Knightly stars as a journalist who bravely pursues the story behind a mysterious killer in Boston Strangler.

Apple TV+
Ted Lasso: Believe it! Everyone’s favorite football coach Ted Lasso returns for season 3, promising new highs and lows for the AFC Richmond crew.

Extrapolations: An all-star cast leads Extrapolations, a miniseries about how climate change has affected people’s everyday lives.

Monster Factory: Take a look behind-the-scenes of how wrestlers are made, as they chase their dreams of going pro. 

Prime Video
Swarm: The line gets blurry between fan and obsessed in this new thriller featuring Dominique FishbackChloe BaileyDamson Idris, and Billie Eilish.

Class of ’07: What’s worse — a school reunion or the end of the world? Well, it’s both in this brand news series and everyone’s just trying to survive. 

Peacock
Queen’s Court: Follow along as Tamar BraxtonEvelyn Lozada, and Nivea search for love in this new reality series. 

Starz
Power Book II: Ghost: Catch up with Tariq, the Tejada’s and the rest of the crew in season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost. 

AMC+
Lucky Hank: A college professor navigates his midlife crisis through a series of meltdowns in this all-new series. 

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Here’s who’s made money amid the Silicon Valley Bank turmoil
Next article
Have deli sandwiches destroyed the American diet? Healthier alternatives and swaps
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE