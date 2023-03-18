Saturday, March 18, 2023
HomeNewsLocalChamber picks new leader
Local

Chamber picks new leader

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
14
Brenell Thomas tapped to head Chamber
Formerly Coordinator of Training and Professional Development at Patrick & Henry Community College
Previous article
Sunny, breezy and 56 today
Next article
Fire under investigation
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE