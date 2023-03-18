Saturday, March 18, 2023
Fire under investigation

Cause of fire that takes three mobile homes and a pet still under investigation
Three mobile homes were destroyed, a pet was killed and a man hospitalized as a result of a fire in a Collinsville trailer park Thursday night and early Friday morning.
