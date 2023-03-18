Saturday, March 18, 2023
HomeDailiesSunny, breezy and 56 today
DailiesLocal

Sunny, breezy and 56 today

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
23803
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Winds will become gusty from the west to northwest today. Upslope snow showers will be possible in the mountains by Saturday night, but high pressure should provide drier weather for the early part of next week.

In the forecast:

Mostly sunny and breezy today with gusts up to 23 mph and a high of 56. Partly cloudy tonight, still windy with gusts up to 21 mph and a low of 26. On Sunday it will be sunny and 43, mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 22, sunny on Monday with a high of 49, clear Monday night with a low of 25, and sunny on Tuesday with a high of 58.

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous article
Local scoreboard
Next article
Chamber picks new leader
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE