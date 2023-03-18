Sunny, breezy and 56 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Winds will become gusty from the west to northwest today. Upslope snow showers will be possible in the mountains by Saturday night, but high pressure should provide drier weather for the early part of next week.

In the forecast:

Mostly sunny and breezy today with gusts up to 23 mph and a high of 56. Partly cloudy tonight, still windy with gusts up to 21 mph and a low of 26. On Sunday it will be sunny and 43, mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 22, sunny on Monday with a high of 49, clear Monday night with a low of 25, and sunny on Tuesday with a high of 58.