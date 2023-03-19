Community Calendar

Sunday, March 19

On the origins of Natural History Science in Martinsville, 3-4 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum.

Rock of Ages: Teen Editions by Magna Vista High School Theater, 3 p.m., $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

Monday, March 20

P&HCC Board meets at 12:30 p.m. at Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

Tuesday, March 21

Members of the School Board will host community listening sessions at 6 p.m., on March 21 at Bassett High School, March 27 at Magna Vista, and March 28 at Stanleytown Elementary.

Wednesday, March 22

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, March 23

Piedmont Arts Guild, 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue with Virginia Hamlet about Hamlet Vineyards.

Friday, March 24

Live auction, Oak Level Ruritan Club, 6 p.m., all new merchandise, and concessions will be available.

Saturday, March 25

Altrusa of Martinsville and Henry County Spring Hard Sale from 7 a.m. until noon at Calvary Christian Church, Mulberry Road, fellowship hall.

Sunday, March 26

TheatreWorks Community Players Volunteer Open House from 2-3 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street.

Monday, March 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.