Sunday, March 19, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Barbara Ratliff Holt, 86, of Bassett, died Saturday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Arthur Lee “Papa Lee” Hylton, 89, of Bassett, died Thursday. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be held at Bassett Funeral Service 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow in the Old Center Church Cemetery with military rites by the Martinsville Henry County Honor Guard.

Sammie Seaton 70, of Collinsville, died Friday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Kathy Marie Underwood Wampler, 65, of Kannapolis North Carolina, died Thursday. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at County Line Church of God Prophecy. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

