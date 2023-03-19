Sunny and 44 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Colder air follows a front this morning while high pressure builds across the mid-Mississippi Valley. This high shifts east overhead by Tuesday with moderate temperatures during the

week. A front approaches by the end of the week with our next chance of showers.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 44. Clear tonight with a low of 21. Sunny on Monday with a high of 51 and clear Monday night with a low of 26. On Tuesday it will be sunny with a high of 59 and mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low of 38. on Wednesday – mostly cloudy with a high of 56 and a low of 47.