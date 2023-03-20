Monday, March 20, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2433

Monday, March 20

P&HCC Board meets at 12:30 p.m. at Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

Tuesday, March 21

Members of the School Board will host community listening sessions at 6 p.m., March 21 at Bassett High School, March 27 at Magna Vista and March 28 at Stanleytown Elementary.

Wednesday, March 22

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.

Thursday, March 23

Piedmont Arts Guild, 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue with Virginia Hamlet about Hamlet Vineyards.

Friday, March 24

Live auction, Oak Level Ruritan Club, 6 p.m., all new merchandise, concessions will be available.

Saturday, March 25

Altrusa of Martinsville and Henry County Spring Hard Sale from 7 a.m. until noon at Calvary Christian Church, Mulberry Road, fellowship hall.

Sunday, March 26

TheatreWorks Community Players Volunteer Open House from 2-3 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street.

Monday, March 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Sunny and 51 today

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE