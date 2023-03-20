Community Calendar

Monday, March 20
P&HCC Board meets at 12:30 p.m. at Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.
Tuesday, March 21
Members of the School Board will host community listening sessions at 6 p.m., March 21 at Bassett High School, March 27 at Magna Vista and March 28 at Stanleytown Elementary.
Wednesday, March 22
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve your meal.
Thursday, March 23
Piedmont Arts Guild, 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue with Virginia Hamlet about Hamlet Vineyards.
Friday, March 24
Live auction, Oak Level Ruritan Club, 6 p.m., all new merchandise, concessions will be available.
Saturday, March 25
Altrusa of Martinsville and Henry County Spring Hard Sale from 7 a.m. until noon at Calvary Christian Church, Mulberry Road, fellowship hall.
Sunday, March 26
TheatreWorks Community Players Volunteer Open House from 2-3 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street.
Monday, March 27
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.
Thursday, May 25
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.