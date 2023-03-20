Monday, March 20, 2023
Local

Garage, apartment, car lost in fire

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Dillons Fork Road fire destroys garage, apartment and car
A fire that began in the garage Dillons Fork Road spread to the attached apartment and caused a complete loss of the apartment, garage and car.
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
