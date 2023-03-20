Monday, March 20, 2023
Marvel movie moves: Longtime producer Victoria Alonso exits Marvel Studios

Getty Images for Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios

Victoria Alonso, whose name has been seen in the credits of Marvel movies since 2008’s Iron Man, has left the building, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the hit-making studio is characteristically mum, the trade reports Alonso left the studio Friday. No reason was given for the move.

The exec, who was a co-producer on other MCU building blocks like 2011’s Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger, was upped to executive producer on 2012’s smash The Avengers. But her name has been all over MCU properties from the big and small screen, including WandaVision, for which she received her first Emmy nomination.

The creative and executive, who was promoted in 2012 to president, physical and post-production, visual effects and animation production for Marvel Studios, was a prominent proponent of boosting diversity into the company’s superhero properties.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

