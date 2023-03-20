Monday, March 20, 2023
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3260

Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Barbara Ratliff Holt, 86, of Bassett, died Saturday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Arthur Lee “Papa Lee” Hylton, 89, of Bassett, died Thursday. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The funeral will be held at Bassett Funeral Service 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow in the Old Center Church Cemetery with military rites by the Martinsville Henry County Honor Guard.

Kathy Marie Underwood Wampler, 65, of Kannapolis North Carolina, died Thursday. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. The famil

Previous article
Whitney Cummings: “Comedians started becoming the enemy”
Next article
Community Calendar
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Sunny and 51 today

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Sunny and 51 today

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE