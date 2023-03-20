Monday, March 20, 2023
National

Suspects caught on camera spray-painting houses with swastikas, other hate messages

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Police in Nashville, Tennessee, say they’re searching for two suspects who were caught on camera spray-painting houses with swastikas and other hate messages.

Nashville police said five homes in the Sylvan Park area were targeted by the vandalism early Sunday.

Home surveillance video showed the suspects spray-painting a camera at one of the homes around 1:30 a.m.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted, “Nashville stands united against the hate and bigotry these disgusting acts represent.”

“Grateful to [Nashville police] Chief Drake & his team for their ongoing work to track down those responsible and hold them accountable,” Cooper said. “We will not tolerate antisemitism or discrimination of any kind in our city.”

The police department said its officers are increasing their presence in Sylvan Park and at Nashville’s Jewish institutions.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department’s Specialized Investigations Division at 615-742-7463.

