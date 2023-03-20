Sunny and 51 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure overhead today shifts east Tuesday. Increased moisture could bring some small rain chances to the region Wednesday with a warm front. A front moves in by the end of the week with the next best chance of showers with warmer temperatures prior to its passage.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 51, clear tonight with a low of 26, and partly sunny on Tuesday with a high of 62. Tuesday night it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 36, a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday, and mostly cloudy with a high of 58. Mostly cloudy and 46 Wednesday night and mostly sunny and 76 on Thursday.