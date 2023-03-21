8 dolphins dead after washing ashore on New Jersey beach

WPVI

(SEA ISLE CITY, N.J.) — A pod of eight dolphins died after being stranded on two beaches in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to an animal rescue and rehabilitation center.

The sea creatures washed up on 50th and 52nd Street beaches, according to Sea Isle City officials, who warned the public not to approach the dolphins, where police and state workers attempted to aid the animals.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, two of the dolphins died on one of the beaches, while the organization’s veterinarian euthanized the other six after an assessment determined that the dolphins’ health was failing.

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death,” Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The dolphins were sent to a state laboratory where a necropsy will be performed, the center said.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding,” Marine Mammal Stranding Center said.

