Large asteroid to safely pass by Earth in once-per-decade moment

Tayeb Benzian / 500px/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An asteroid between 140 and 310 feet in size will safely pass by Earth on Saturday, according to NASA Asteroid Watch.

An asteroid of this size only goes by Earth about once every decade, the agency said.

The asteroid, named 2023 DZ2, will be at least 100,000 miles away when it moves by Earth, according to NASA.

Astronomers “are using this close approach to learn as much as possible about 2023 DZ2 in a short time period – good practice for #PlanetaryDefense in the future if a potential asteroid threat were ever discovered,” NASA said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.