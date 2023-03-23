After ‘Star Wars’ script shake-up, ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator throws his newsboy cap into the ring

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

There is a disturbance in the Force. Just a day after Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and Badlands writer Justin Britt-Gibson submitted a script for a Star Wars film, they’ve exited, Variety reports.

However, the trade says Steven Knight, the creator of the acclaimed crime drama Peaky Blinders, has stepped in and will be writing the Star Wars film project, slated to be directed by Ms. Marvel vet Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

While content from that galaxy far, far away continues to drop on Disney+, where The Mandalorian‘s third season is currently unfolding, it hasn’t been on the big screen since 2019, when the divisive “sequel trilogy” wrapped with Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

While Lucasfilm remains characteristically mum, Variety says the project Knight is writing is expected to be announced, along with a title, at April’s Star Wars Celebration fan expo in London.

This purported shake-up is just the latest in recent weeks: The embattled Rogue Squadron, which was to be directed by Wonder Woman franchise filmmaker director Patty Jenkins, as well as an untitled work produced by Star Wars fan and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, were reportedly shelved by Lucasfilm.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney

