Courteney Cox is such a Monica for cleaning her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Courteney Cox is proving that fastidious Monica Geller isn’t just a character she played on TV, it’s a fundamental part of her personality.

The Friends alum, 58, shared a comedic video to Instagram on Wednesday in which she is seen cleaning her Hollywood Walk of Fame star — as well as the stars of some of her A-list pals.

“Someone’s gotta do it,” she captioned the clip, set to Dolly Parton‘s classic song “9 to 5,” while channeling Monica, one of TV’s most beloved clean freaks.

In the video, Cox watches a few people walk across her star before she steps out to give it a wipe and yell at the passersby, “You can go around!”

After taking care of her own star, she proceeds to clean the stars of Laura Dern, Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

“Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!” Witherspoon wrote in the comments, while another of Cox’s Friends co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, replied, “Only the best thing ever.”

Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February. The Scream 6 actress was joined by her daughter Coco, partner Johnny McDaid and pals Aniston, Kudrow and Dern, among others, at the dedication ceremony.

