“Fight for me!” A queen will rise in trailer to ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Netflix

Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer to its Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In it, viewers see India Amarteifio playing a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel‘s monarch, who is about to step into the thorny world of royalty.

The young Charlotte has a meet-cute with her husband-to-be, the young King George (Corey Mylchreest), as she apparently tries to flee the royal compound. She soon finds living like a queen isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. “It is time we are united as a society,” George’s mother, Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley), informs Charlotte. “You will make lots of babies. As many babies as possible for my son.”

“Your marriage cannot go wrong!” she later admonishes the young royal-to-be.

After a rocky start, the young royals eventually hit it off, but George is hiding secrets from her. “Fight with me. Fight for me!” she urges him.

Rosheuvel is also seen bookending the flashback story, which comes to Netflix on May 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.