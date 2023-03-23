Thursday, March 23, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment"Fight for me!" A queen will rise in trailer to 'Queen Charlotte:...
Entertainment

“Fight for me!” A queen will rise in trailer to ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Netflix

Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer to its Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In it, viewers see India Amarteifio playing a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel‘s monarch, who is about to step into the thorny world of royalty. 

The young Charlotte has a meet-cute with her husband-to-be, the young King George (Corey Mylchreest), as she apparently tries to flee the royal compound. She soon finds living like a queen isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. “It is time we are united as a society,” George’s mother, Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley), informs Charlotte. “You will make lots of babies. As many babies as possible for my son.”  

“Your marriage cannot go wrong!” she later admonishes the young royal-to-be.

After a rocky start, the young royals eventually hit it off, but George is hiding secrets from her. “Fight with me. Fight for me!” she urges him. 

Rosheuvel is also seen bookending the flashback story, which comes to Netflix on May 4.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Katelyn Markham’s fiance arrested for her murder more than a decade later
Next article
Thirty million people under severe weather alert after California tornadoes, mudslides
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE