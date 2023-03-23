Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Michael Wayne Hairston died Monday. A visitation service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1:30 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Danville. A public viewing will be held Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

William King 72, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Rod Cameron Powell, 67, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Sammie L. Seaton, 70, of Collinsville, died March 17. Visitation will be Monday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.