Thursday, March 23, 2023
Patrick Planning Commission talks solar farms

By WHEE Staff
Patrick County citizens speak up against solar farms
The Patrick County Planning Commission board approved an amendment of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Concerning Solar Energy Facilities but still faced criticism from county citizens.
