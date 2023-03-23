HomeNewsLocalPatrick Planning Commission talks solar farms Local Patrick Planning Commission talks solar farms By WHEE Staff March 23, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Patrick County citizens speak up against solar farmsThe Patrick County Planning Commission board approved an amendment of the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Concerning Solar Energy Facilities but still faced criticism from county citizens. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCommunity CalendarNext articleAfter ‘Star Wars’ script shake-up, ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator throws his newsboy cap into the ring WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Becoming sunny and 70 today March 23, 2023 Business TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testimony updates: Company hopes to stave off possible ban March 23, 2023 Local How to watch the five-planet alignment: Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars March 23, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular After ‘Star Wars’ script shake-up, ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator throws his newsboy cap into the ring March 23, 2023 Community Calendar March 23, 2023 Obituaries March 23, 2023 Local scoreboard March 23, 2023 Load more Recent Comments